Jewel Deen House of El Campo passed away Aug. 22, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born Nov. 3, 1929 in the Plainview Community to Lewis and Alice Petersen Nygard.
She was born and raised in the Lutheran Church and remained a lifelong active member serving various committees. She was a librarian aide at El Campo High School for over 35 years. Jewel Deen will be remembered for her generous spirit and willingness to volunteer with civic organizations and her years volunteering with Hospice.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Miller and husband Philip and son, Kirk House and wife Nerissa, all of El Campo; grandchildren, Troy and Anita Miller of Richmond, Bradley and Kristiann Miller of Sealy, Kyle House and wife Megan and Kirbie Woods and husband Tyler, both of El Campo; great-grandchildren, Abby and Ella Miller, Lane, Reid and Annabelle Miller, Kutter and Maci House and Kennedy Woods; and sister, LaVonne Bergstrom and husband Willard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer D. House and brother, Truman Nygard and wife Helen.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. - noon Monday, Aug. 24 at Triska Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church with the Rev. Clyde Greer officiating. Interment will be at Garden of Memories.
Pallbearers will be Troy Miller, Bradley Miller, Kyle House, Mark Nygard, Lane Miller and Reid Miller.
Donations in memory of Jewel Deen Nygard House may be made to First Lutheran Church of El Campo or to Houston Hospice, El Campo.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Following CDC guidelines for gatherings, seating will be limited at the church and funeral home, and please wear a mask.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
