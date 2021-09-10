Michelle Bullard Brown, born July 10, 1964, in El Campo, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 9, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence G. Brown Jr.; son, Garrett Brown and wife Mendi; daughter, Katie Brown; parents, Bobby and Joyce Bullard Sr.; brothers, Bobby Bullard Jr. and wife Melaney, Brett Bullard and his wife Jennifer and sister, Teri Frauenberger and her husband Rick.
Michelle loved teaching and watching children learn. She taught in Louise ISD, Ganado ISD and most recently Tidehaven ISD. She also enjoyed driving a school bus for many extracurricular activities. If she was not in the classroom or on the bus, she could be found working the score book of many athletic events.
Michelle was also an accomplished pianist and organist. She enjoyed playing for her “family” at First Baptist Church.
Her true passion was her family. She loved nothing more than to spend time with her husband of 34 years, kids and cousins. She made the best lasagna and loved eating popcorn and watermelon.
She will be so missed by those who loved her.
She was preceded in death by one son, by miscarriage, and her wonderful in-laws, Lawrence G. Brown Sr. and Lillian Brown.
A visitation will be held from 2 - 5 p.m. at Wheeler Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 12. A funeral service for Michelle will be held at at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at First Baptist Church, 206 Depot in El Campo. Interment will follow at the Swedish Lutheran Cemetery following the funeral service.
Pallbearers are Bobby Bullard Jr., Brett Bullard, Kirk Skow, Keith Skow, James Gangl and Todd Thrash.
Honorary pallbearers are Lindsay Bullard, Chase Bullard, Lisa Tyler, Shelby Gibson, Lil Rick Frauenberger, Blaine Bullard, Devon Earls, Carli Bullard, Danielle Earls, Dylan Earls, Isabelle Bullard, Bonner Gibson and Beaux Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making donations to Tidehaven ISD in honor of Michelle Brown memorial scholarship or the First Baptist Church of El Campo.
