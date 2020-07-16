Carol Moeller

Carol Joan Putzel Moeller, 75, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Houston.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Emily Putzel, and is survived by her husband of 51 years, Edward Moeller. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Strouse; her children, Trey and Leslie Moeller, Kelly Moeller and Daniel and Emily White; her five grandchildren, Mallory, Shelby and Lexi Moeller, Caroline and Logan White, and many loved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Houston on Wednesday, July 15, and followed by a burial at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Nada.
Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to read more and leave words of condolence for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.