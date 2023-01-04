Sherry Ann Hohensee, was born April 5, 1961 to John Boling and Shirley Stein in Vernon. Sherry passed away Dec. 2, 2022 at the age of 61.
Sherry Ann Hohensee, was born April 5, 1961 to John Boling and Shirley Stein in Vernon. Sherry passed away Dec. 2, 2022 at the age of 61.
Sherry grew up traveling to many different places, including overseas, as an oilfield consultants daughter.
She met the love of her life, Randy Hohensee, in 1986. They were married at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wharton, July 7, 1990.
They had three children; daughters Stephanie Alford and Ashley Stair; son, Michael Hohensee.
Sherry was a loving wife and mother. If you knew Sherry you know that first and most important thing to her was her family. Her family was her greatest accomplishment; their achievements were her achievements.
When Sherry wasn’t spending time with her family she enjoyed working in her flower beds and tending to her many plants. Her oldest daughter always joked that she could bring a stick back to life.
Her next love was animals. She loved all animals and had a special connection to them, including birds.
Sherry was preceded in death by her mother Shirley Boling, father John Boling, brother Jerrel Brantley Boling, stepmother Hattie Fay Boling, father in law Calvin Hohensee, mother in law Mary Hohensee, brother in law David Lowe and nephew Jarred Hohensee
She is survived by her husband Randy Hohensee, daughters Stephanie Alford and Ashley Stair, son Michael Hohensee.
Son in laws Robert Alford and Justin Stair; grandchildren Bradley Alford, Sydnee Alford and Jayden Stair; nieces Heather Cassity, Chelsey Hohensee and Kourtney Hohensee; nephews Jason Lowe, Dusty Lowe & Ronnie Hebert; sisters-in-laws Debbie Lowe, Patsy Hohensee
Brother in laws Ronald Hohensee and David Hohensee (deceased.)
Celebration of Life for Sherry Hohensee will be held at 4 p.m. Jan. 6, 2023, at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, fellowship to follow.
Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 3304 E. Mockingbird, Victoria, Texas 77904.
