Rudy Gutierrez of El Campo died March 2, 2021 at the age of 58. He was born Nov. 28, 1962 in Corpus Christi. He was a member of St. Robert’s Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his mother, Oralia Alvarez Gutierrez; wife, Jennifer Satsky Gutierrez; sons, Ryan Gutierrez and wife Jovana, Justin Gutierrez, Dylan Gutierrez; daughter, Kayla Gutierrez; grandchildren, Avery and Madison Gutierrez; sister, Berta Canales and husband David and brothers, Willie Gutierrez and Hector Gutierrez and wife Ester.
He was preceded in death by his father, Guillermo Gutierrez; son, Ross Allen Gutierrez and sister-in-law, Delia Gutierrez.
Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at Triska Funeral Home. A Parish Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 5 at St. Robert Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Interment will be at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be David Rodriguez, James Novak, Michael Ramos, J. R. Torres, Joshua Canales and Joseph Canales.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
