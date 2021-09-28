Alberto G. Perez Sr., 69 of El Campo, passed away Sept. 26, 2021. He was born April 30, 1952 in Goliad to Epifanio and Estefania Gutierrez Perez. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad after 30 years of service. After retirement, he found joy in spending time outdoors. Alberto loved spending time with his grandkids at the deer lease offering a helping hand in passing along his love for hunting. When he wasn’t out hunting, Alberto spent his time outside working in his garden and at his makeshift repair shop tinkering with whatever was around needing to be fixed. If there was ever a grandchild playing a sport close to El Campo, you could bet that Alberto was there cheering them on. Later in life, his joy came in the way of great-grandchildren. He would smile ear-to-ear whenever he was around his great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Rivera Perez of El Campo; sons, Matthew and Manuel Perez of El Campo, Alberto G. Perez Jr. and wife Amy of Richmond; daughters, Anna Marie Hailey and husband Roderick of Shiner, Shannan Perez of Eagle Lake, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, sisters, Margaret Garza and husband Alex of El Campo, Mary Jane Galvan and husband Mike of Blessing, Gloria Garcia of El Campo, Alice Figirova and husband Joe of Edna, Rosa Garza of El Campo and brothers, Paul Perez and wife Susie of El Campo and Tino Perez of Midfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lupe Perez; infant daughter, Michelle Perez and son, Joe Lee Perez.
Visitation will be 4 - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 with a Rosary to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park. The family requests that anyone attending the celebration of life and funeral service please wear a mask.
Pallbearers are Kevin Perez, Andrew Venables, Chad Bittner, Larry Garcia, Wesley Cadriel and Ben Castillo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
