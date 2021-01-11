Anne Schilhab

Anne Horecka Schilhab of Columbus, formerly of El Campo, died Jan. 7, 2021 at the age of 87. She was born Feb. 25, 1933 in El Campo to Cyril and Anna Simek Horecka. She was an LVN and worked at Nightingale Hospital in El Campo and Gulf Coast Medical Center in Wharton. Later in her career, she enjoyed meeting many members of the community through her job conducting in-home life insurance exams. She was a longtime member of St. Philip Catholic Church, serving the parish as a Eucharistic Minister, and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of Americas Court No. 1374. Anne loved to sing, bake kolaches and dance the polka with her beloved husband, Hugo.
She is survived by her husband, Hugo Schilhab Jr. of Columbus and granddaughter, Katie Priesmeyer Harris of Scottsdale, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Susan Hoop and Carole Priesmeyer and husband Clifford; siblings, Lawrence Horecka, Irene Maresh, Ruby Poessel and Leroy Horecka.
A private family services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice or St. Philip Catholic Church, El Campo.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
