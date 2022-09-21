Mary Ann Dluhos

Mary Ann Dluhos, 91, of El Campo, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. She was born Jan. 13, 1931 in Louise to Cyril and Mary Miksch Mazoch. She was a member of the St. John Catholic Church, St. John’s Altar Society, a member of the Taiton Community Center and Taiton KJZT. She was a homemaker and retired from Walmart. She was referred to by many as “Momma D.”

On Feb. 23, 1954, Mary Ann married Silvin Dluhos. They were blessed with eight children. During their early years, she was a homemaker, keeping up with the children, gardening and canning. She loved cooking for her family as well as her children’s friends. Her fried chicken and chicken noodle soup was always a favorite. After the loss of her husband, she worked at Newton’s Grocery Store and ran Mazoch’s Café in Louise, after the loss of her dad. She later went to work for Isaacson & Carrico, then Walmart where she retired.

