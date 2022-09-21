Mary Ann Dluhos, 91, of El Campo, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. She was born Jan. 13, 1931 in Louise to Cyril and Mary Miksch Mazoch. She was a member of the St. John Catholic Church, St. John’s Altar Society, a member of the Taiton Community Center and Taiton KJZT. She was a homemaker and retired from Walmart. She was referred to by many as “Momma D.”
On Feb. 23, 1954, Mary Ann married Silvin Dluhos. They were blessed with eight children. During their early years, she was a homemaker, keeping up with the children, gardening and canning. She loved cooking for her family as well as her children’s friends. Her fried chicken and chicken noodle soup was always a favorite. After the loss of her husband, she worked at Newton’s Grocery Store and ran Mazoch’s Café in Louise, after the loss of her dad. She later went to work for Isaacson & Carrico, then Walmart where she retired.
She spent many years cooking for the Rotary Club. She was one of the original dressing crew members of the St. John’s Church Chicken dinner, where she and Dorothy Kubala created the recipe for the dressing. They spent many hours trying to decide whose idea was best.
Mary Ann is survived by her children; Judy Sefcik (Allen), Silvan (Butch) Dluhos, Tommy Dluhos (Rena), Rodney Dluhos (Rebecca), Mary Jo Beery, Maurice Dluhos (Sue), Diane Dluhos, Jennifer Bullard (Brett), 16 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren; sister Janette Wilson and brother James Mazoch.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Silvin Dluhos, son-in-law Gene W. Beery III, granddaughter Kelly Dluhos, sister Dorothy Ladewig and husband Hilton, sister-in-law Mary Mazoch; sister-in-law Helen Dornak and husband Fred; brother-in-law Alphonse and two infant siblings.
Visitation was from 5-7 p.m Monday, Sept. 19. at Triska Funeral Home, with a Rosary Service starting at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass was held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at St. John Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary bearers will be her granddaughters and great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to St. John Catholic Church in Taiton or Kelly Dluhos Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo 543-3681.
