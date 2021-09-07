Rosie Ann Krejci Giesie, 81, of Richmond, passed away Sept. 4, 2021. She was born Dec. 26, 1939 in El Campo to James Krejci and Annie Veselka Rodriguez. Rosie graduated from El Campo High School in 1958 and attended Glendale Community College and Maricopa Community College. She worked as an accountant for Culver Electronics from 1959 to 1961, Employment Datagraphics from 1967 to 1969 and St. Paul’s Catholic Church from 1982 until retirement in 1992. Published in 2011 by Outskirts Press, Rosie wrote “Keep Dancing” after two years of urging by Father Gary Janak after she and her husband, Gene, had lost all three of their sons. “Keep Dancing” is part autobiography and part collective memories from friends and family members. “Keep Dancing” reminds us that despite overwhelming obstacles that may make us feel like we simply cannot go on, it’s still possible to glean happiness out of life.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Eugene Giesie of Phoenix, Ariz.; twin sister, Betty Krejci Giesie of Glendale, Ariz; sister, Marie Krejci Enax of Rosenberg; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Marshall of Phoenix, Ariz., Rose Dybala of Markham and Arlene Giesie of Phoenix, Ariz.; nieces and nephews, Norma Volopich of Phoenix, Ariz., Tessa Lopez of Glendale, Ariz., Lezli Steffen of Richmond, Stephanie Nidiffer of Richmond, Deirdre Krejci of Rosenberg, Dayne Krejci of The Woodlands, James Fisher of Oklahoma, Veronica Fisher of Big Springs, Roy Marshall, Stacey Salisbury, Debbie Outhouse, Susan Childress, Connie Weise and Cindy David, all of Phoenix, Ariz., Sherry Kresta of Elgin, Clinton Dybala of Markham and David Giesie of Phoenix, Ariz.; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and special friends, Brian Toffoli, Darrell Done, David Oesterle and Christopher Zabranek.
Rosie was preceded in death by her sons, Gary, Richard and Steven Giesie; her parents; sister, Sandra Fisher; brother, Mark Krejci; brothers-in-law, Norman Giesie, Albert Giesie and Delphine Giesie and nephews, Barry and Glenn Giesie.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at St. Philip Catholic Church in El Campo with a Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Most Rev. Gary Janak officiating. The family requests everyone wear a mask. The services will be livestreamed at www.stphilipapostle.org. Graveside services will be held in Phoenix, Ariz. at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Dayne Krejci, James Nidiffer, Bryan Steffen, Jim Follet, David Veselka and Michael Tumis.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Kidney Foundation, www.kidneyfund.org.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
