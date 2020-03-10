Martha Veselka Mach of El Campo died March 7, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born June 22, 1927 in Ammansville to Adolph and Annie Bayer Veselka.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Mach of El Campo; granddaughter, Crystal Ceasar of Alvin and great-grandson, Joseph Voldan of Dripping Springs and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnnie Mach; brother, George Veselka and sisters, Josephine Nitsche and Frances Veselka.
Visitation will be 2 - 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Triska Funeral Home.
A parish rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at St. Philip Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
