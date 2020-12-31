Maxine Allen, 90, of El Campo, passed away Dec. 30, 2020. She was born Sept. 11, 1930 to Otto Joseph and Viola Love Hoffman in Louise. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Grady Allen of El Campo; daughter, Sherri Ziegenhals of El Campo; sons, David Sifford and wife Sharon of El Campo and Douglas Sifford of El Campo; step-daughter, Kappy Allen and husband Jeff Garrett of Austin; grandsons, Robert Alford and wife Stephanie of El Campo, Adam Ziegenhals of New York, Kenneth Roller of Austin, Christopher Roller of Austin and John Larsen Jr. and wife Farrari of Loxahatchee, Fla; two great-grandchildren, Bradley Alford and Sydnee Alford; sister, Charlene Petersen and husband Charles and numerous nieces and nephews.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Pat Hoffman; brothers, Jim Hoffman and Earl Broughton; niece, Gay Hoffman and step-daughter, Leigh Ann Larsen and husband John.
Visitation will be 9 - 10 a.m. Monday, Jan 4, 2021 at First Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers are her treasured domino, card and bunco ladies, Charlene Petersen, Candace Janecka, Sharon Nielsen, Sherrie Graeter, Pat Raska, Doris Adamcik, Loretta Johnson, Faye Guenther, Ann Wilson, Tammy Haas, Neta Ripple, Ann Strarup, Nancy Naples, Barbara Gadecke, Cindi Bena, Ann Marie Farthing and Linda Hubenak.
Due to CDC guidelines, masks are required and seating will be limited.
Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
