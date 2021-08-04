Linda Pruett Ruckle, 57, of Temple, passed away on July 29, 2021. She was born to Bobby Pruett and Shirley Robinson on July 22, 1964. Linda lived most of her life in El Campo.
Linda was preceded in death by her son, Chad Dominguez; her father, Bobby Pruett Sr. and brother, Bobby Ray Pruett, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Schneider and husband, John Schneider and their three children Olivia, Lorelai and Declan. She is also survived by her brothers, Jimmy Pruett of Marion, N.C. and brother, Michael Pruett of Palacios. Linda is also survived by two granddaughters, Aaliyah and Caedyn of Perryton.
Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. at Cook Gerngross-Green Patterson Funeral Home, 205 E. Main St., in Rosebud.
