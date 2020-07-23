Sherry Lee Venglar Salinas, 67, of Taiton, passed away July 19, 2020. She was born Nov. 14, 1952 in El Campo to Edmund and Dorothy Johse Venglar.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Benard “Cowboy” Salinas of Taiton; daughter, Cheyanne Layne Salinas of Taiton; adopted son, Jeremy Anderson; sister, Shirley Popp of Louise; sister-in-law, Janie DeLeon of Louise; step-brothers, Melvin Ladewig of Sweeny and Gaylon Ladewig of Angleton; numerous nieces and nephews and buddy in crime, Bobbi Wigginton of El Campo.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Wayne Popp.
Visitation begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26 at Triska Funeral Home with a wake beginning at 5 p.m. Graveside services begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27 at St. John’s Cemetery in New Taiton.
Pallbearers will be Scooter Pietsch, J.C. Bouse, Randy Leal, Nathan “Bubba” Ladewig, Dustin Sless and Brandon Ladewig. Honorary pallbearer will be Justin Wayne Lipeniski.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.