David Broman

David Alan Broman of El Campo passed away Jan. 24, 2020 in El Campo. He was born Nov. 6, 1951 in El Campo to Theodore Wilmar Broman and Ella Mae Hanson Broman. He was a master mason.
He is survived by his daughters, Kristen Mills and husband Galon and Stacie Broman and J.R. Torres of El Campo and Sara Broman and husband Joseph Williams of Rosenberg; son, Alan Broman and wife Chrissy of El Campo and brother, Ted Lanier Broman and wife Roseann of Corpus Christi; grandchildren, Tyler Mills and wife Jalen , Tanner Broman, Kenadie Broman, Holley Mills, Dillon Moreno, Justin Torres and Ian Williams and great-grandson, Keegan Mills.
A memorial service will be held Feb. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church in El Campo. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
