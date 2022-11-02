James D. Pounder age 70, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022. He was born Dec. 6, 1951 to Alvin L. (Poochie) and Doris Hales Pounder of El Campo, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bruce A. Pounder.
James was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is survived by his wife and partner, Elaine Pounder of Palacios. He is also survived by his two daughters, Melissa Schulle Anderson, husband Tony and Melanie Fricke, husband Kevin and his 4 grandchildren: Aaron and Kaden Schulle and Samantha and Katelyn Fricke. All are from Austin.
James leaves behind many friends and family including his dear friend, Cheryl Pounder of El Campo. He is now with all the angels in heaven including his parents and brother. James enjoyed all Las Vegas has to offer and his friends and family will treasure the memories they shared with him there. James and Elaine spent the last 5 years enjoying the sunsets over the bay in Palacios.
James worked for Frito-Lay, Coca-Cola, Pepsi Distributing and then the last 20 years distributing Little Debbie products until he recently retired.
A memorial will be held later in memory of James at Triska Funeral Home.
Donations can be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center in honor of James or Angels Hospice in Bay City who took great care of him. The family values your prayers and candle lighting.
