James D. Pounder

James D. Pounder

James D. Pounder age 70, passed away on Oct. 31, 2022. He was born Dec. 6, 1951 to Alvin L. (Poochie) and Doris Hales Pounder of El Campo, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bruce A. Pounder.

James was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is survived by his wife and partner, Elaine Pounder of Palacios. He is also survived by his two daughters, Melissa Schulle Anderson, husband Tony and Melanie Fricke, husband Kevin and his 4 grandchildren: Aaron and Kaden Schulle and Samantha and Katelyn Fricke. All are from Austin.

To plant a tree in memory of James • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.