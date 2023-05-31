Timoteio (Tim) Garcia December 19, 1945 - May 23, 2023

Timoteio (Tim) Garcia, 77, of El Campo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 23 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born December 19, 1945 in Iago to Juan Garcia and Louisa Sedillo Gaona. 

He worked most of his life in the oilfield, worked for Waste Management and retired on March 11, 2023, from Matagorda County.  His great passion was for the Dallas Cowboys.  He also loved the Houston Astros and enjoyed a great day of fishing. Tim was a friend to everyone, generous and always ready to help anyone in need. The garage doors “La Cantina” was an open invitation for a tequila shot, a cold beer and chill out even when he was not there.     

Service information

Jun 1
Visitation
Thursday, June 1, 2023
1:00PM
Grace Point Community Church
820 West Loop
El Campo, TX 77437
Jun 1
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 1, 2023
2:00PM
Grace Point Community Church
820 West Loop
El Campo, TX 77437
