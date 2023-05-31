Timoteio (Tim) Garcia December 19, 1945 - May 23, 2023

Timoteio (Tim) Garcia, 77, of El Campo, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 23 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born December 19, 1945 in Iago to Juan Garcia and Louisa Sedillo Gaona.
He worked most of his life in the oilfield, worked for Waste Management and retired on March 11, 2023, from Matagorda County. His great passion was for the Dallas Cowboys. He also loved the Houston Astros and enjoyed a great day of fishing. Tim was a friend to everyone, generous and always ready to help anyone in need. The garage doors “La Cantina” was an open invitation for a tequila shot, a cold beer and chill out even when he was not there.
He is survived by his beloved wife Belinda Gonzales, his sons Tim Garcia, Jr. (Leigh Ann) of Kingwood and Matthew Gonzales (Lupe) of Conroe. His grandchildren Kameron Coplen, Rylee Coplen, Vivian Garcia, Tres Garcia, Alexia Bistany, Dallas Gonzales, Brox Gonzales, Rogue Gonzales and Ziggi Gonzales. His great grandchildren Xyla Coplen and Zara Coplen and a family friend Nancy Garcia of Porter.
Tim is also survived by his siblings: Janie Gillespie, Rosie Reyes, Virginia (John) Grudziecke, Joe (Belma) Garcia, Johnny (Fela) Gaona, Rocky (Melissa) Gaona, David (Janelle) Gaona, Josie Munoz, Mary Lou French, Danny (Julie) Gaona, Rene (Eva) Gaona and Noe (Becky) Gaona, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Brenda Garcia Coplen.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023 with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and services at 2 p.m. at Grace Point Community Church 820 West Loop, El Campo. Burial will follow at Glen Flora Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Joe Garcia, Roy Davis, Victor Cruz, Daniel Falcon, Patrick Bodungen and Augie Limas.
