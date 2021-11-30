Evelyn C. Nolen, 78, of Speaks, passed away Nov. 27, 2021. She was born on June 18, 1943 to Mr. and Mrs. Refell Edwards in Houston.
Evelyn married BJ Nolen, of Speaks, on June18, 1966. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and friend to many. Her faith in Jesus Christ was her foundation for how she lived.
Evelyn was a member of the First Baptist Church of Edna and over the years volunteered her time teaching Sunday school, organizing women’s conferences, and lending her help in any way the church needed. She was someone who would take the time to pray for you and would also be a listening ear and give advice when needed. She will be missed by many, but those who knew her know that she is now in Heaven with her Savior.
Evelyn is survived by her son BJ Nolen II of Georgetown; daughter Kelly Richards and son-in-law Brandon Richards of Georgetown; grand-children, Destiny Nolen and Hayes Nolen; brother Paul Edwards and sister Mitzy Hall.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Speaks Community Center. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Speaks Community Center with Rev. Hollis Hoffman officiating. Burial Following in the Speaks Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Little, Brian Bradley, Jerry Teltschick, David Teltschick, Gary Supak and Wesley Atkinson. Honorary Pallbearers are the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kubena Funeral Home, Halletsville.
