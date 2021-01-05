Fred Prihoda of El Camp, passed away Jan. 2, 2021. He was born in Nada to Willie and Annie Prihoda on March 22, 1933. His grandparents immigrated from Czechoslovakia. Fred served in the Army during the Korean Conflict as an AAA Gun Crewman Instructor. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal, which was awarded for exemplary behavior, efficiency and fidelity in Active Federal Military Service. He was stationed at Fort Bliss for two years.
Fred and his wife, Delores, made their home in El Campo. Fred started Prihoda Welding and Oilfield Service in 1964. In 2004, he retired at the age of 71. Fred was an active member of the community and a dedicated member of the Rotary Club of El Campo. He received the Paul Harris Fellow Award and the 38th Annual Rotary Fundraiser was dedicated in Fred’s honor. He appreciated the fellowship and value of helping his community. Fred was part of the St. Philip’s Choir and member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years; his daughter, Robin Whitley and spouse Mitchell; his son, Chad Prihoda and spouse Laura; grandsons, who knew him as Grandpa Fred, Holden and Ridge Whitley, as well as, granddaughters, Savannah and Kelsi Prihoda. Also, his youngest brother, Joe Prihoda and family, as well as, older sister, Eleanor Mican and family.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leo and Bill and his sisters, Lillian Budaus and Ella Buzek.
We are sure Fred is now enjoying Polka Time, playing the accordion, joking with all his friends that have gone before him, watching baseball, fishing and, of course, golfing.
A Rosary will be held at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, followed by the Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Due to CDC guidelines, face masks will be required and seating will be limited.
Pallbearers will be Mitchell Whitley, Holden Whitley, Ridge Whitley, Daniel Winter, Dr. Chris Prihoda, Luke Netardus, Dustin Janak and Michael Mican. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronnie Buduas, Brian Shimek, Jon Richardson, Joe Prihoda and Brice Winter.
Memorial donations in memory of Fred may be made to St. Philip School.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
