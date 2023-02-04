George John Legler, 88, of East Bernard, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at a Hilje nursing center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 27, 1934 in Wharton, to the late George Alfred and Margaret Mazel Legler.
Visitation will be held after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at St John Catholic Church in Hungerford with a rosary recited at 10 a.m. and Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St Johns in Hungerford. The Burial Rites of Committal will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Wharton.
