Suzanne Leopold

Suzanne Marie Wendt Leopold, 65, of Houston, passed away Feb. 7, 2021. She was born on Jan. 12, 1956 in El Campo to Emil “Cookie” and Georgia Sciba Wendt.
She is survived by her daughter, Stacey Herndon and husband Scott of Tennessee.; sons, Clint Leopold and wife Kaelynn of East Bernard and Dusty Leopold and wife Stacey of Nada; grandchildren, Colton, Dakota, Hannah, Madison, Cade, Easton and Brenna; sisters, Georgia Carson, Jeanette Parker and Mary Ann Derrich and husband Ed; brother, Tom Wendt and wife Jeanna and brother-in-law, Dan Kana.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Kana and brothers-in-law, Arnold Parker and Paul Carson.
Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at St. Philip Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 2:30 p.m. Funeral Mass follows at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Dusty Leopold, Clint Leopold, Tim Kana, Jeff Kana, Colton Leopold and Weston Livanec.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
