Edgar Earl Roades passed away on June 21, 2021 at the age of 92. Edgar’s life was long, and it was well lived.
Edgar was born Nov. 15, 1929 in El Campo, to Owen E. Roades and Ona Evelyn (Green) Roades. He grew up in El Campo and attended El Campo public schools until his graduation from El Campo High School in 1947. While a student at El Campo High, Edgar was a member of the Regional Championship Football Team.
While attending Wharton County Junior College, Edgar met the love of his life, Mary Ann Rider of Newgulf. Edgar and Mary Ann were married in 1949, and the marriage lasted for 44 years until Mary Ann passed away in 2003. Edgar and Mary Ann moved to Austin in 1950 where Edgar attended the University of Texas, graduating with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in 1952.
After graduating from UT, Edgar was employed by Texas Gulf Sulphur Company in Newgulf, and he worked there until his retirement in 1984. Mary Ann went to work for Texas Gulf in 1964. Edgar worked at various positions in the general office, and advanced to the position of manager of employee benefits. While working for Texas Gulf, Edgar began a second career as a real estate broker and developer in Wharton County. After Mary Ann retired from Texas Gulf, Edgar and Mary Ann returned to El Campo.
Edgar was an avid golfer and played regularly until failing eyesight forced him to give up the game in 2011. He was never happy with his distance off the tee, but his short game was great. He had four holes-in-one to his credit. He was also an accomplished square dancer with his wife and square dance partner, Mary Ann.
Edgar was active in the Methodist Church and served as a volunteer or board member in several community and Wharton County organizations.
Edgar is survived by his two daughters, Pamela R. Henson and husband Randy of Spring and Patti Roades of Rosenberg; two grandsons, Erik R. Henson and wife Patty of Cypress and Michael D. Quinn and wife Ryan of Wharton; 10 great-grandchildren, Josephine, Daphne, Victoria, Ephraim, Liam, Callum and Levi Henson and Toxey Claire, Taiton James and Tide Miller Quinn; and his half-sisters, Owen Louise Roades and Margaret Roades Noey of Conroes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; his grandson, Jon Kristofer Henson; and his siblings, Owen E. Roades Jr., Alvin Leslie Roades and Hazel Roades Allenson;
Edgar will be interred at a private ceremony at the Garden of Memories in El Campo. There will be a memorial service in the chapel at Triska Funeral Home at 612 Merchant St. in El Campo at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Edgar’s memory be made to: KHCB Radio, 2424 S. Blvd., Houston, TX 77098, Macular Degeneration Research, 15825 Shady Grove Rd. Ste. 140, Rockville, MD 20850 or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
