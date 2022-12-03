Angelee Simmons, 75, of Houston, born Dec. 13, 1946 in El Campo, departed this life with family by her side, Nov. 28, 2022. Her life celebration service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at New Faith Church, 2412 N. Walnut Dr., in Wharton. She will be laid to rest at El Campo Community Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, 532-2715.
