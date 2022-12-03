Angelee Simmons

Angelee Simmons

Angelee Simmons, 75, of Houston, born Dec. 13, 1946 in El Campo, departed this life with family by her side, Nov. 28, 2022. Her life celebration service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at New Faith Church, 2412 N. Walnut Dr., in Wharton. She will be laid to rest at El Campo Community Cemetery. Most precious memories entrusted to Matthews Funeral Home, 532-2715.

To plant a tree in memory of Angelee • as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.