Carolyn Lyons Brown, 66, of El Campo, passed away Aug. 8, 2019. She was born in El Campo Dec. 27, 1952 to Walter and Lorena Socha Lyons. Carolyn was a security guard at Nanya Plastics in Wharton.
She is survived by her daughters, Chastity Roxane Brown (Tony Puentes) and Christina Page Moore (Kenny); along with their father, Manuel Brown; grandchildren, Dylan Schimcek (Melanie), DaLayna Beal, Kiley Montalvo, Paige Moore and Peyton Moore; great-granddaughter, Katarina Schimcek; brother, Tommy Lyons and sisters, Pat Reifslager (Michael), Rita James (Danny) and Barbara Anthony (Jay).
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17 at Triska Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.