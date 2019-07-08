Andrew Rod

Andrew George Rod, 91, passed away July 7, 2019. He was born Feb. 23, 1928, to Joseph John and Anna Rod. The third of six children, he was raised on his family farm in Pierce. Andrew attended Pierce School and graduated from El Campo High School. He attended the University of Texas and during World War II served his country in the United States Army.
On Oct. 2, 1950, Andrew married Ruby Jean Priesmeyer. They were blessed with nine children. In his early years, he was an employee of Schlumberger Oil Field Services and then owned and operated the Pierce Grocery and Meat Market. With Andrew’s love to farm, he soon established Rod Farms producing rice, milo, corn, cotton, soybeans and a sod grass farm. In the 1970s, Andrew started breeding and raising registered Beefmaster cattle. He and Ruby Jean also raised miniature donkeys. He farmed and ranched with his sons for over 50 years before his retirement.
Andrew was a member of St. Philip’s Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, El Campo Cotton Squares and a local dinner club. He also traveled throughout the United States with friends participating in KC golf tournaments, cattle auctions and going to square dance events. He was known for his generosity and was in the habit of giving freely.
Andrew was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, his parents, his brothers, Delphine and wife Mary Jane Rod, Gilbert and wife Gladys Rod, J.C. and wife Lydia Rod, his brothers-in-law Clarence Priesmeyer and Frank Konvicka and his son-in-law Curtis Dickey.
He is survived by his brother Elmer Rod and wife Marie of El Campo, sister JoAnn Zaruba and husband Franklin of Sealy, sister-in-law Bettie Konvicka of El Campo, brother-in-law Arthur Priesmeyer and wife Gracie, his children and their spouses, Glen and Kathy Rod, Wanda and Anthony Dorotik, Janel and Mark English, all of El Campo, Audrey and Bill Hansen of Palacios, Stanley and Dobie Rod of El Campo, Barbara and Grant Dickey of Huntsville, Jeanne and Jack Bueltel of Rockport, Lois Dickey of Royse City, and Vanessa Rod of El Campo.
Andrew is also survived by 30 grandchildren, Shannon Jedlicka, Andrea Worthing, Melissa Lukefahr, Emily Kubicek, Craig Dorotik, Jeanine Stehling, Curtis Dorotik, Chad Dorotik, Percy English, Casey Shelley, Haley Mica, Stephanie Hansen, Kristina Hansen, Will Hansen, Cullen Pickett, Andrew Ben Rod, Lauren Rod, Madeline Rod, Ella Rod, Bay Dickey, Wyatt Dickey, Dean Dickey, John David Bueltel, Gale Bueltel, Hannah Bueltel, Kristen Dickey, Kody Burns, Brooke Cornett, Courtney Dickey, Trace Dickey and 32 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, July 11 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church. A Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12 at St. Philip’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251.
Pallbearers will be his 12 grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are J.J. Hill, Elmer Rod and Franklin Zaruba.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrew’s honor may be directed to the Victoria Gabriel Project, Altus Hospice Care, St. Philip’s Catholic Church, St. Philip’s Catholic School or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
