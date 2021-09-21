Emma Dell Trochta McDonald, 89, of El Campo, passed away Sept. 14, 2021. She was born June 22, 1932 in El Campo to John and Frances Mozisek Trochta.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen Anne McDonald and husband Tom of El Campo and Patricia Lynn Ardeel and husband Richard Benson of The Woodlands; grandchildren, Dr. Eric Ardeel and wife Elizabeth of The Woodlands, Heather Ardeel of Dallas and Scott Ardeel and wife Amy of Houston; great-grandchildren, John Ardeel and Charlotte Ardeel of The Woodlands, Emily Ardeel and Amanda Ardeel of Houston and sister, Evelyn Mary Thompson and husband Howard of Ganado.
Emma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leighton Sidney “Buddy” McDonald; siblings, Annabell Cornelson, Dorothy Mae Pospisil, Jerome Trochta and Johnnie Trochta.
Visitation will be from 2 - 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at Triska Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery in El Campo.
Memorial donations in memory of Emma may be made to St. Philip School.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
