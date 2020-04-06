James Hansen Sralla, 46, passed away April 2, 2020, due to complications related to liver failure. He was born in Houston on Aug. 29, 1973. Jamie, as he was known, operated The Resale Barn in El Campo with his parents.
Jamie was an avid skateboarder and music lover, attending hundreds, if not thousands, of concerts and playing multiple instruments himself, including drums, guitar, piano and trumpet. In his twenties, he started his own recording studio, Static House, and recorded and mixed albums for many bands over the following decades. He was known in the Houston music community as a talented audio engineer, live soundman, and occasional road manager, but also as a kind, quiet guy with a sense of humor.
He is survived by his parents, James and Jeanne Sralla of Danevang; sister, Joni Sralla Miller of Annapolis, Maryland, and her husband Rick and their children, Chloe and James.
Due to these uncertain times, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
If you wish to make a memorial donation, we suggest NAMI Greater Houston (National Alliance of Mental Illness) at 9401 Southwest Fwy, Suite 1234, Houston, TX 77074, or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
