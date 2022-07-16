Allen James Wied of El Campo died July 12, 2022 at the age of 73. He was born Aug. 31, 1948 in El Campo to R. H. “Red” and Gertrude Staff Wied.
Allen completed grade school at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Nada, graduated from Garwood High School and attended Wharton County Junior College. He worked in ranching most of his life and helped his dad farming rice in his early years. Allen worked at Pierce Ranch in Pierce and Eshleman-Vogt Ranch in Hebbronville. He enjoyed television westerns and especially loved his Dallas Cowboys!
He is survived by his daughter Leslie Rae Gordon (Carl Street III) of Memphis, Tenn; son A. J. “Gus” Wied of Houston, grandson Reed Gordon; brothers Sheriff R. H. “Curly” Wied, Marvin (Sandy) Wied and Carl (Angela) Wied; sisters Carol (Dennis) Korenek and Janet (Al) Mahalitc. His extended family includes nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews who always referred to Uncle Allen as “The Cowboy” since he was always attired in boots and western hat.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, son Tate Wied and sister Judy Wied.
Visitation will begin 1 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Triska Funeral Home. The Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Allen Wied will begin at 2 p.m. with Deacon Dusty Leopold officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Houston Hospice-El Campo, 1102 N. Mechanic St., El Campo, 77437, or to donor’s choice.
Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Houston Hospice and Garden Villa caregivers and a very special thank you to Aunt Cel Krenek for her many visits and inspirations.
Triska Funeral Home El Campo, 979-543-3681.
