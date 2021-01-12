Veronica Robertson

Veronica Emilie Robertson, 92, of El Campo, passed away Jan. 6, 2021. She was born Nov. 3, 1928 in Orange Grove to Robert and Norma Schumacher Monse.
Veronica is survived by her daughter, Diane Garcia and husband Elvis of El Campo; grandchildren, Christopher Garcia and wife Kristian of El Campo and Nicholas Garcia of El Campo; great-grandchildren, Kalla Garcia and Brian Garcia; sister, Eve Elkins of College Station and sister-in-law, Loraine Monse of Yoakum.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Norman Monse and Rose Monse.
A memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan.15 at Christ Lutheran Church in El Campo with the Rev. Wayne Clement officiating.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.