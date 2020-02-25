Beulah Orr

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, Beulah Elizabeth Appling Orr passed away in Kerrville. She was born Jan. 19, 1930 to parents Stephen F. Appling and Alma Waterman Mayer, in El Campo. She reached her goal to live until her 90th birthday, and had a very warm celebration with family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edwin Orr, and daughter, Carolyn Yvonne Merz.
She is survived by her daughter, Annette Senski and husband Daniel Edward Senski of Kerrville; daughter, Jacqueline Orr and husband Mount P. Buckner Jr. of Austin; son, William Stephen Orr and partner Jane Dayle Harris of Kerrville; grandson, John Keith Carter and wife Stephanie Carter; grandson, Charles Edwin Orr and wife Jennifer Orr; and great-granddaughter, Magdalyn June Orr.
She is also survived by her brother, Stephen F. Appling and wife Kathleen Appling of Kerrville; sisters, Barbara Carter of Victoria, Diane Brown of Houston and Cay Appling of Ingram; and sister-in-law, Annella H. Partin and husband Dr. James Ralph Partin.
