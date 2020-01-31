Leo R. Noska of El Campo died Jan. 30, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born Feb. 17, 1930 in Frelsburg to the late John and Ida Miller Noska. He was an oilfield well gauger, a US Army veteran of the Korean War, and a member of the American Legion Post 251 and Knights of Columbus 2490.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Runyon and husband Mathew of Arizona; grandsons, Carson Runyon and Tyler Runyon; sister, Nelda Keenon of Edna and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clara Wied Noska; granddaughter, Hannah Marie Runyon; sister, Lily Strelec and brothers, Paul, Pete and Adolph Noska.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at St. John Catholic Church in Taiton with a parish Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. The funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Oduro officiating. Graveside services with military honors will be at St. John Cemetery under the auspices of the American Legion.
Serving as pallbearers are Al Cerny, Keith Kresta, Stan Prochaska, Ray Palt, Preston Dornak and Doug Schmidt. Honorary pallbearers are Carson and Tyler Runyon.
Donations in memory of Leo R. Noska may be made to the St. John Building Fund.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Annette and Jeff Wied and the Suzanne and Kerry Brandl family for their loving care of Leo.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
