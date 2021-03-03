On Feb. 20, 2021 Natasha Schimcek lost her battle against liver cancer at the age of 47.
Natasha was born Aug. 17, 1973 to Curtis and Bonnie Schimcek. Natasha worked at the local McDonald’s for many years and she really love listening to the local radio station KULP. Her favorite country singer was George strait and her favorite song was “I Cross My Heart.”
She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Schimcek; mother Bonnie Schimcek; sister, Courtney Schimcek and brother, Erick Schimcek.
She is survived by her three children, Megan and Kelsey Schimcek, Jerek Munoz and sister, Kimberly Maxwell.
We celebrated her going home with immediate family. Natasha will be greatly missed.
