Henrietta Jasso

Henrietta Marie Jasso, 56, of El Campo, passed away Feb. 6, 2021. She was born July 15, 1964 in Smithville.
Henrietta was a very special, sweet and an amazing person who touched many lives with her contagious smile. She found joy in the simplest of things that would touch your heart. She was intricate part of her all of her nieces and nephews lives, which in turn has left a lasting impression in their hearts that they will carry for a lifetime. She loved was by all who met her. She will be truly missed.
She is survived by her mother, Margarita Jasso of El Campo; sisters, Sylvia Sanchez and husband Lino K. of Rosenberg, Rosario Bustamante of El Campo and Esperanza Jasso of El Campo; brothers, Gabriel Jasso and wife Elida of Uvalde, Mario Jasso and wife Debbie of Rosenberg, Guadalupe Jasso II and wife Patricia of El Campo and Gerardo Jasso and wife Cassie of El Campo.
Henrietta was preceded in death by her father, Guadalupe Jasso.
Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12 at St. Philip Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 10 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. with burial following at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Due to pandemic restrictions, masks are required and seating will be limited.
Pallbearers will be Gabriel Jasso, Mario Jasso, Gerardo Jasso, Guadalupe Jasso III, Lino Sanchez Jr., Wayne Bustamante II, Christian Jasso-Barron and Lino K. Sanchez III. Honorary pallbearers will be Mateo D. Sanchez, Steven Gonzalez Jr. and Angelo Jasso.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
