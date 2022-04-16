Louis Buzek 68, of El Campo passed away on April 12, 2022, at Methodist Hospital-Sugarland surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1954, to the late Louis E. and Lucy Buzek. He was an avid hunter. Louis was a graduate of El Campo High School and worked from 1975-2009 for his first love, John Deere. As one of 5 original employees of Shoppa’s Farm Supply, El Campo, which opened its doors in 1987, he thrived on assisting farmers and tackling farm equipment issues. His love and respect for “his farmers” was unparalleled.
He loved his family! Louis was a fabulous “girls dad” as he coached Little League softball for years. He was easy-going and never missed an opportunity to watch his girls dance in Derby Dolls or cheer for the Ricebirds. Everything his children did was important. As Pawpaw his four grandchildren were his biggest bonus. He happily celebrated the High School graduation of his oldest grandchild and the birth of his youngest grandchild in the same year, 2021.
Louis was a devout Catholic and loving supporter of St. Philip Catholic Church and School. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ruthie Popp Buzek, daughter Tracy and husband Chris Perkins of College Station, daughter Bonnie and husband Michael Kaspar of Richmond, and daughter Suzanne and husband Ross Horak of El Campo, grandchildren Cayla and Tate Perkins, Ellison Kaspar, and Palmer Horak, sister Connie Schoellman and husband Jimmy, and sister Anna Lee Peikert, along with his mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. He proceeded in death by his parents, sister Juliana Kotulek, and brother Leroy Buzek.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, April 17 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Knights of Columbus, will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on April 18 at St. Philip Catholic Church followed by the funeral mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Tim Anderson, Skeet Cranek, Luke Popp, Nick Popp, Jake Popp, Brian Goerig, BJ Peikert, and Paul Labay.
The family expresses special appreciation to Louis’ morning coffee group and the long-time employees (past and present) of Shoppa’s Farm Supply.
Memorial donations in memory of Louis Buzek may be made to St. Philip School or the El Campo Branch Library.
