Sharolyn Haynes

Sharolyn Donee Haynes, who lived in Round Rock and is formerly from El Campo, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Round Rock. Sharolyn Donee Haynes, the eldest of four children, was born Jan. 12, 1993 to Larry and Sharon (Herring) Haynes. She was a Baptist and member of Sweet Home Baptist Church, Round Rock.
Sharolyn attended all El Campo Independent School District campuses and graduated from El Campo High School in May 2011. In high school, Sharolyn was a member of both the basketball and track teams. She also played saxophone in the Ricebird Band. Sharolyn loved music and singing and enjoyed swimming and spending time with friends and family. Sharolyn interviewed and was selected for a position with the Texas Department of Public Safety as an intern in the Driver License Service her junior year of high school and the Texas Department of Transportation in her senior years of high school.
Upon graduating high school, Sharolyn attended East Texas Baptist University in Marshall. While there, she made the Dean’s List twice. She graduated in May 2015 with dual degrees; a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Psychology. Sharolyn worked for Aramark as a student supervisor in the school’s cafeteria, where she met many people and made many friends that she still had contact with after graduation. After graduation Sharolyn applied to and received scholarship for Baylor University’s School of Social Work in Waco.
Sharolyn moved to Round Rock to attend graduate school. She also moved her church membership to Sweet Home Baptist Church in Round Rock. Taking a break from school, Sharolyn began working in the home services industry and took a job with ABC Home and Commercial Services in Austin. Sharolyn worked as team lead in mechanical services. In July 2019, Sharolyn transitioned jobs to become a dispatcher with Efficient AC, Electric and Plumbing.
Sharolyn’s faith and love of God were the driving force and mainstay of her life. Sharolyn was very rarely seen without a smile on her face. Her ever present smile earned her the nickname of “Smiles” from her Aunt Gwen, someone she loved and admired. While Sharolyn loved all types of music, gospel was her favorite and she would begin every morning listening and singing along with her favorite singers. She will be remembered for her beautiful voice, great smile and outgoing personality.
Preceding her in death were her youngest brother, Lamarian Donnell Haynes; her Paw Paw Charles, four aunts, six uncles and three cousins. Treasuring her in memory are her parents, Larry and Sharon Haynes; her sister, Shaunice Haynes; her brother, Larry Donald Haynes Jr.; her grandmother, Laura Washington; her boyfriend, Andre Thomas; her godmother, Sharlotte Herring and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from noon - 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, followed by funeral services at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 206 Depot Street, in El Campo under the direction of Ben Davis Funeral Home, Columbus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.