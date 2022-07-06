David Daniel Juranek, 71, of Hillje, passed away on June 28, 2022. He was born on Sept. 27, 1950 to the late Louis and Betty Kotlar Juranek in El Campo. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was a member of the VFW and the American Legion Post 251.
He is survived by his wife of 8 years, Karan Popp Juranek; daughter Jennifer Juranek (Daniel Grady); son Kirk Juranek (Maureen Doyle); step-son Gary Mauch (Kim); grandchildren Genevieve Grady, Declan Grady and Dean Grady; step-grandchild Mason Mauch; and sister Jean Princler.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Joyce Divin, Kenneth Juranek and granddaughter Danielle Grady.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday July 8, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Hillje. A Rosary will follow at 9:30 a.m. and the funeral mass at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 will follow at St. Andrew’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kirk Juranek, Michael Kacal, Glen Popp, Daryl Popp Edwin Juranek and Bubba Popp.
Memorial donations in memory of David may be made to the American Legion Post 251.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
