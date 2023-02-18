Josephine Francis Janak

Josephine Francis Janak, 91, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. She was born Oct. 4, 1931 in Ganado to the late Otto and Sophie (Sablatura) Matus.

Josephine Francis Janak, 91, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. She was born Oct. 4, 1931 in Ganado to the late Otto and Sophie (Sablatura) Matus.

There are those who bring light and love into the world and even after they are gone, their light and love remains.

To plant a tree in memory of Josephine Janak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.