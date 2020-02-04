Dr. Benjamin “Doc” Berkovsky of El Campo died Jan. 31, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born Nov. 22, 1926 in Sweet Home to Anton and Annie Jalufka Berkovsky.
“Doc” loved to hunt, fish and work in his veggie garden. Doc cherished the time he spent with his grandkids and attending their activities. He liked listening and watching the Astros and the Aggies. His passion was the El Campo Ricebirds, and he especially loved going to Friday night games. This passion was enhanced when his grandson Craig played for the team and later become a coach for the Ricebirds. Doc attended Texas A&M for a short time before enlisting in the Navy. Doc served his country from 1944 to 1950. After 10 years of working for the Texas Highway Department, Doc decided he wanted to become self-employed. He attended Southwest Texas State University for his Pre-Dental and attended University of Texas Dental School. He became a dentist in 1965 and moved his family to El Campo and practiced dentistry until he retired in 1999. He was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus 2490, SPJST and the American Legion Post 251.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce Brom Berkovsky of El Campo; daughters, Debbie Karasek and husband Larry of El Campo and Janice Berkovsky of Houston; sons, Larry Berkovsky and wife Margaret of Kingwood and Andy Berkovsky of Austin; grandchildren, Kevin George, Craig George and wife Samantha, Josh Berkovsky, Jared Berkovsky and Julia Berkovsky; sister, Ann Kutach of Fort Worth; brother, Bobby Berkovsky of Melbourne, Fla., and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Evelyn Weatherly and brothers, Leon and Alvin Berkovsky.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Triska Funeral Home with a parish vigil service with a KC Rosary service at 6:30 p.m. The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at St. Philip Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael Rother officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Kevin George, Craig George, Jared Berkovsky, Brad Kutach, Mark Weatherly and Jimmy Berkovsky. Honorary bearers are Larry Karasek, Frank Kacal, Josh Berkovsky, Julia Berkovsky and Samantha George.
Donations in memory of Dr. Ben Berkovsky may be made to St. Philip Catholic Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
