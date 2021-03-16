Eileen Slezinsky

Eileen K. Abbott Slezinsky, 87, of Montgomery, passed away March 12, 2021. She was born Sept. 8, 1933 in London, England to James and Sally Barr Abbott. She was a purchasing agent for Issacson Carrico for over 40 years.
She is survived by her son, Daryl Slezinsky and wife Torii of Montgomery; grandchildren, Dallas and Jacob Knowlton of Killeen, McKenzie Walker of Montgomery and Logan and Gunnar Slezinsky of Montgomery; great-grandchildren, Case Derbonne and Spencer Knowlton and sister, Julie Liggins and husband Noel of England.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Otto Slezinsky and brother, Victor Abbott and wife Judy.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 20 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Ford, Perry Loughridge, Austin Ford, Jack Simmons, Jacob Knowlton and Logan Slezinsky.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
