Ethelene Schoeneberg, 82, of Plainview, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022. She was born on Nov. 29, 1939 in Taiton, to the late Arthur and Alvena Niemeier. She graduated from El Campo High School in 1958 and continued her education by completing secretarial courses at Wharton County Junior College. She often shared fond memories from working as a secretary at Willis and Willis Law Firm and Carl O’Neal Trucking Co. in El Campo. After marriage, her business skills were essential to the family farm and cattle ranching operation. She was a wonderful homemaker and loved by her family.
Through the years, she enjoyed tending her flowers, spending time with extended family and playing dominoes with friends in their monthly, 42 Domino Club for over 35 years. In her later years, she was known as “Grammy” and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s school sporting events.
Ethelene is survived by her husband, Truman of 53 years; son, Darrell; daughter, Sheri and granddaughters Kylie and Emma.
A visitation will be held at 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 6 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1401 Ave. I, El Campo. Pastor Wayne Clement will officiate. Interment will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brian Stern, Allan Stern, Paul Ashenbeck, Brent Niemeier, Mark Niemeier and Glen Walla. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters, Brian Niemeier, and David Olivarez.
Memorial donations in memory of Ethelene may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
The family would like to thank caregiver, Amelia Mendoza of El Campo, and SPJST Nursing Home in Hillje, for their excellent care and devotion to Ethelene in her final days.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
