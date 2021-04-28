Sybil Balusek

Sybil Gwendolyn Balusek, 80, of Garwood, passed away April 26, 2021. She was born July 12, 1940 in Caldwell to Leonard Allen and Mary Alice Lankford Ferrell.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Alton Balusek of Garwood; daughters, Mary Jean Skow and husband Kirk of El Campo and Carol Frankum and husband Brad of El Campo; grandsons, Bryce Skow and girlfriend Kaitlyn Brandes of Garwood and Bryan Skow and wife Dr. Courtney Janak Skow of El Campo; three great-grandsons, Grant, Brock and Dane Skow and one on the way; brothers, Allen Ferrell and wife Bonny of Boling, Curtis Ferrell and wife Joyce of El Campo and Weldon Ferrell and wife Glenna of East Bernard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lou Ann Balusek; sister, Barbara Farmer and brothers, Owen Ferrell, Garwin Ferrell and Wayne Ferrell.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, April 30 at Triska Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1 at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick DuBroc officiating. Burial will follow at Golden Rod Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bryce Skow, Bryan Skow, Pudgie Chovanetz, Darryl Hinze, Reid Ferrell and Chase Ferrell. Honorary pallbearers will be Grant, Brock and Dane Skow.
Memorial donations may be made to Garwood Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
