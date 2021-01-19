Bradley Vick

Bradley Dale Vick, 51, of Wharton passed away on Jan. 16, 2021. Bradley was born Feb. 18, 1968 in El Campo.
Bradley is survived by his wife, Betty Vick of Wharton; his two children, Alexis Hope Vick, 22 of Wharton and Brycen Dale Vick, 19 of College Station; his mother, Marian Glaze Vick of El Campo and brother Bobby Dean Vick of Yoakum.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Vick; brother, Byron Vick and sister, Melanie Seidel.
Bradley graduated in 1991 from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville with a BS in criminology and corrections.
He was married to Betty Vick on May 2, 1997. He worked as an adult probation officer in Wharton for 27 years and started managing the family ranch in 2001.
Bradley was a loving husband, father and friend. He was very caring and never met a stranger. He enjoyed spending time managing Vick Ranch and took great pride in maintaining it. His goal was to make Vick Ranch a well-established name in the hunting and leisure business. He loved hosting guests, shredding the fields and watching the deer and cows graze. He was also an avid Texans fan. His true passion was his family and he loved spending time with them.
Services are pending.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Richard Seidel, Richard Kerzee, Chad Savino, David Brinkmeyer, Marc Socha, James Post and Troy Albright.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wharton.
Condolences may be left online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
