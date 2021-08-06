Glenn Albert Treadwell, 71, of New Braunfels, passed away Aug. 1, 2021. He was born Oct. 29, 1949 in El Campo to Lanus Albert and Clara Brodsgaard Treadwell. Glenn was a 1968 graduate of El Campo High School and a member of the 1967 Ricebirds state finalist football team. He was later awarded a scholarship to Baylor University for football upon graduation. Glenn was a farmer and rancher in his early stages of life, and later owned a commercial long-haul trucking business. He enjoyed spending time with his family, visiting the Gulf Coast and being surrounded by close friends.
Glenn always had a smile on his face, a special wit and humor and never a complaint. He made people feel welcomed when meeting him, as if he had known them forever. Let’s just say, he never met a stranger. He was someone you could talk to when you needed an ear to listen, and a straight answer of advice in return. Someone that taught life lessons without sugar coating them. We as a family, all learned so much from such a strong, loving man. He went through many hardships, but was always there for others when needed.
You will forever be in our hearts; our voice of reason and wisdom to guide us to be better people.
He is survived by his four children and four grandchildren; son, Heith and Anna Treadwell of Pflugerville; daughters, Rachael Treadwell and Lisa Hause of Austin, Whitney Treadwell of Morales, Megan and Derek Luchak of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Porter Treadwell, Brailey Luchak, Ivy Jo Luchak and Octavia Luchak and brother, Bruce Treadwell of El Campo.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Kathryn Treadwell and his brother, Lanus Treadwell.
A celebration of life will be held at The Limo Station, 901 North Mechanic, El Campo, at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation in our father’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation, to improve care and advance research toward finding a cure.
Condolences may be shared at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
