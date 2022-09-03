Donato M. Gonzales, age 72, of El Campo passed away Sept. 1, 2022 in Wharton. He was born May 6, 1950 in Jourdanton to the late Rosalio and Maria Luz Molina Gonzales.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Gonzales (Elena), Jimmy Gonzales (Natalie), Javier Gonzales (Melinda); daughters, Lupita Gonzales, Jessica Gonzales; brothers, Juan Gonzales, Rosalio Gonzales II; sister, Maria Martinez; 21 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; former spouses, Enedina Garcia and Virginia Gonzales. Donato was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Domingo Gonzales and Alejandro Gonzales.
