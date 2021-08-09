Joe E. Quebedo, 90 of Louise, passed away at his home on Aug. 6, 2021. He was born Sept. 10, 1930 in Buckeye, Ariz. to Pedro Quevedo Rivera and Pasquala Lugo Tovar Quevedo. He was a retired local rice farmer and factory worker in North Carolina.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Jo Salinas and husband Anton of Louise; grandson, Anastacio Torres Jr. and wife Prunella of Tomball; granddaughters, Angela Garcia and husband Daniel of Louise and Marina Salinas of Cypress; great-grandsons, Nicholas Anastacio Torres III; Daniel Garcia, II; and Ezekiel Salinas; brother, Severiano Quevedo Lugo and wife Juana Heriberta Rodriguez Valle of Mexico; sisters-in-law, Rosa A. Torres and husband Atalo of Prairie View, Nina G. Detwiler of Washington and Martha A. George of Cypress, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lucy Alonzo Quebedo, and two infant sons.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Triska Funeral Home followed by a procession to La Colonia Cemetery for the graveside service.
He was a dedicated and loving husband and father, grandfather, brother and a loyal member of Jehovah Witnesses until the very end.
He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home of El Campo.Joe E. Quebedo
September 10, 1930 - August 6, 2021
