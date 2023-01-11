Howard Leo Rodman Jr.

Howard “Howie” Leo Rodman Jr. peacefully passed away Jan. 1, 2023 while visiting his daughter in Grapevine. He was born March 1, 1926 in Cassian, Wis. to Howard L. and Grace Stafford Rodman.
Howard grew up on the family farm in Wausau, Wis. The family moved to Orange Beach, Ala., where as a young boy he worked as a fishing guide at his family fishing resort. In his teens, Howie worked as a race horse trainer.
Then on Aug. 3, 1944, Howard was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was assigned to Gen. George S. Patton’s 3rd Army as a rifleman with the 3rd Armored Infantry Regiment. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and other engagements.
While under Patton’s command, he was a battle field runner, delivering messages from the front lines directly to Gen. Patton. During his time in combat, Howard was a sharpshooter (sniper), tank crewman and drove halftracks.
He was awarded the Bronze Star three times, one each in the Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe.
He was also awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, Good Conduct Metal and the World War II Victory Medal. Towards the end of the war, he was stationed in Trieste, Italy. After his two-year draft enlistment was over, he re-enlisted into regular U.S. Army.
During this time after combat, he had many duties including driving jeeps and trucks and as an Army ski instructor.
While in Italy, he met his first wife, Albina, they were married in January 1948.
Their first child, Mary, was born in Trieste, Italy. In 1950, Howard and his family came to the USA by ship through Ellis Island, NY.
Back in the U.S., Howard was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army and started his civilian life, first working in New York City as a welder on the Holland Tunnel and aqua ducts.
They moved to Corpus Christi, where his mother and father lived. He had two more children, David Rodman and Sally Hubble. He worked in a foundry and then began his trucking career.
Later in life he met and married Annie Gadeke and settled in El Campo as an independent truck driver for many years. After retirement from trucking, Howie could be found on the Gadeke Brother’s Farm hauling rice and grain and helping with the cattle and hay, driving tractors and whatever else needed doing.
He enjoyed life and fishing at Port Alto, hunting, camping, dancing, partying and being a member of American Legion Post No. 251 and Knights of Columbus where he was very active for 15 years in Corpus. He enjoyed celebrating his birthdays and enjoyed evenings spending time with Mike and Lori Resendez and family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Resendez, Mark Minzenmayer, Bryant Bena, David Buchanek, Douglas Wenglar and Mark Marek. Honorary pallbearers will be Kirk Marek, Harold Ray Wilcoxen, Dennis Mozisek, Ronnie Leopold, Ethan Resendez, Wade Klimple and Mike Drewett.
Howard is survived by his daughter, Mary Doyle (Terry) of Grapevine; sons David Rodman (Lilly) of Houston, Billy Gadeke (Barbara) of El Campo, Paul Gadeke (Bejo) of El Campo; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sister, Barbara Teeter (Al) of Apache Junction, Ariz.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Albina and their daughter Sally Ann Hubble; second wife Annie Gadeke Rodman; and brothers Harold, Dennis and Paul Rodman, sisters; Lorraine Westrich and Dolores Hendrick.
Family will receive visitors from 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at Wheeler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Wheeler Funeral Home.
Burial with military honors provided by members of American Legion Post No. 251 of El Campo will follow at Garden of Memories.
At the request of the family, memorials may be made to American Legion Post No. 251, P.O. Box 1001, El Campo, TX 77437 in memory of Howard.
To send flowers to the family of Howard Rodman, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.