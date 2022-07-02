Laddie Joe Paul Prochazka died on June 28, 2022. He was born March 1, 1960 on a farm near New Taiton. He was 62 years old.
He graduated from El Campo I.S.D. and worked proudly at the Second Time Around Resale Store for over 25 years until his retirement.
Laddie loved bowling, dancing, garage sales, thrift stores, shopping, camping, movies, books, Mass, church festivals, magazines and visiting. His favorite craft was making yarn covered hangers, which he gave as gifts to many people. He was well known and loved wherever he went. His sweet smile and friendly nature will be remembered. He called people he met friend. Laddie enjoyed making plans for the future.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Alice Prochazka.
Laddie is survived by his siblings, Veronica Hood and husband Robert of Universal City, Stan Prochazka and wife Denise and Kathy Helterbridle and husband Stephen, all of El Campo. He is also survived by nephews, Ben, Andrew and Joseph Prochazka, Timothy (wife Lauren) and Jacob Hood and great niece, Leah Hood.
Visitation begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday July 5, at Triska Funeral Home with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass begins 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in New Taiton. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his nephews and good friend, Osvaldo Piloto.
Memorial donations in memory of Laddie may be made to St. John Catholic Church in New Taiton or St. Robert’s Catholic Church in El Campo.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.