Agnes Svatek Labay of Nada passed away June 3, 2021 at the age of 82. She was born March 2, 1939 at home in Iago to John and Angelina Hajek Svatek. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Christian Mothers and the KJZT.
She is survived by her children, Lawrence Labay Jr. and wife Gladys of El Campo, Eugene Labay and wife Kelly of Nada, Betty Ann Supak and husband Mark of El Campo, Andrew Labay and wife Mary of El Campo, Linda Popp of El Campo, Patrick Labay and wife Patty of Louise, Bobby Labay and wife Debbie of Cedar Park and Edwin Labay and wife Gayle of Louise; sisters, Bernadette Toman and Jane Toman; brothers, George, Johnnie, Billy, David and Tommy Svatek; 45 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Labay was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lawrence Labay Sr.; sister Henrietta Barta; brothers Jimmy, Benjamin, Tony, Laddie and Jody Svatek; son-in-law Dale Popp and great-granddaughter Britni Popp.
Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Triska Funeral Home. A CDA Rosary will be recited 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 at St. Mary Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday with the Rev. Peter Yeboah-Amanfo officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Popp, Nathen and Keith Labay, Luke Supak, Matthew Labay, Kelly Cheddie, Kim Hadley, Bonnie Galindo, Rebecca Bard and Kourtnie Labay.
Donations in memory of Agnes Labay may be made to St. Mary’s Community Center and Garwood Volunteer Fire Deptartment.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
