Margaret Montello

Margaret Josephine Lundquist Montello, 96, of Madisonville, passed away Sept. 12, 2019. She was born on June 2, 1923 in Garwood to David and Hulda Olson Lundquist. Margaret was a Lieutenant in the Army Medical Corps and served in WWII as a nurse.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Starns and husband Kenneth of Midway; sons, Gregory Montello and wife Patti of El Campo and Rodney Montello and wife Nancy of Pollok and grandchildren, Morgan Wright and husband Jimmy and their children Rylee and Ranie Wright, Monte Jack Starns and Zach Montello and wife Jess.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Victor E. Montello.
Visitation begins at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at Triska Funeral Home with services following at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 251 will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Monte Starns, Zach Montello, Jimmy Wright, Keith Treybig, Derrick Treybig and Walter Rutherford.
Memorial donations in memory of Margaret may be made to El Campo Memorial Hospital.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
