Salvador Ortiz, 66, of El Campo, passed away Feb. 3, 2021. He was born Sept. 19, 1954 in San Pablo Pejo, Guanajuato, Mexico to Apolinar and Marta Barrera Ortiz.
He is survived by his wife, Beda Hernandez Ortiz of El Campo; daughter, Rosa Ortiz Guerrero and husband Miguel Guerrero Maldonado; sons, Salvador Ortiz Jr. and wife Dalia and Jaime Ortiz and wife Tawny; grandchildren, Sebastian Ortiz, Allison Ortiz, Anthony Ortiz, Leo Ortiz, Jenna Ortiz and Jessika Ortiz; brothers, Manuel Ortiz and wife Becky, Juan Ortiz and wife Juana, all of Bay City, Carmen Ortiz of Dalton, Ga. and Miguel Ortiz of Mexico City and sisters, Elva Ortiz Maldonado of Dalton, Ga., Maria Ortiz and Rosario Ortiz, both of Mexico City.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ezequiel Ortiz and Armando Ortiz.
Visitation will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8 at Triska Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 at St. Philip Catholic Church with funeral Mass following at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Due to pandemic restrictions, masks are required and seating will be limited.
Pallbearers will be Jaime Ortiz, Salvador Ortiz Jr., Anthony Ortiz, Miguel Guerrero Maldonado, Manny Ortiz and Jesse Garcia.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Triska Funeral Home, El Campo.
