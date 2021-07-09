Mary Vasquez, 90, of El Campo, passed away July 8, 2021. She was born April 13, 1931 in Seguin to Juantino and Natalia Salazar Rodriguez.
She is survived by daughters, Natalia Underwood of Garwood, Linda Sanchez of Eagle Lake, Olga Molina of El Campo; sons, Robert Rodriguez of El Campo, Raymond Vasquez of Hillje, Manuel Vasquez of El Campo, Joe Vasquez of El Campo, Johnny Vasquez of El Campo; 38 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; sisters, Paula and Louisa and brothers, Tino and Paul.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Vasquez; daughters, Sylvia Rodriguez, Olga Vasquez and grandson, Sonny Rodriguez.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 at Triska Funeral with a Rosary recited at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 14 at St. Robert’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Philip Brune officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Ricky Johnson, Laurence Vasquez, Jason Litton, Israel Rodriguez, Buddy Vasquez, Arthur Vasquez and Sonny Rodriguez Jr. Honorary pallbearer is Russell Rodriguez.
Mary was a very loving, caring Mother and Grandmother. She will be deeply missed by many.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.triskafuneralhome.com.
